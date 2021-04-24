Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Cut by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

