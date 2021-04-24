Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

