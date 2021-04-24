Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,226,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $101.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.