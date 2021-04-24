Scorum Coins (SCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,685.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $300,288.03 and $1,685.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.01018153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.01 or 0.99989106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00604024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

