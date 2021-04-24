ScPrime Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.25 million and $3,503.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,161,004 coins and its circulating supply is 34,477,393 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.