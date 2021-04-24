Scry.info Price Down 39.7% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $52,573.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.