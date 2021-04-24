Scrypta Reaches Market Cap of $404,018.96 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $404,018.96 and $225.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,622,722 coins and its circulating supply is 16,822,722 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars.

