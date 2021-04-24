Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Cut by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.59. 2,704,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,578. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average is $210.67. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

