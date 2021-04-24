Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Increased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 2.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.59. 2,704,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

