Secret Price Tops $2.67 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00005272 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $186.08 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,911,384 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

