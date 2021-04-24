Seedify.fund (SFUND) One Day Volume Hits $173,906.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $173,906.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00266628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.00997521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,364.99 or 1.00144359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00612546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.