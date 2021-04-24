Semux (SEM) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Semux has a market cap of $491,354.36 and $34.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031412 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010324 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003272 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

