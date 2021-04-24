Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,165 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Sensata Technologies worth $25,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

ST traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 736,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,574. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

