Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,205,000 after acquiring an additional 554,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

ST opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.