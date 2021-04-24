Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits Market Capitalization of $436,590.38

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $436,590.38 and approximately $96,959.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

