Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $59.56 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $21,794.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00023654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007506 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

