Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $57.36 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $57.36 million and $320,729.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.