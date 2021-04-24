Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

