Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 147.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 12.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 23.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

