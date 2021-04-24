Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

