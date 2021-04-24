Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.