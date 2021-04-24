Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.