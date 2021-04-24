Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.60 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.