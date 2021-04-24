Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,219 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

