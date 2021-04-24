Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,771 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

