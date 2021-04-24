Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,589 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Motco raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.17. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

