Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 103,583 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103,583 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

