Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 140,605 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140,605 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.