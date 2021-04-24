Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 160,352 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,352 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.