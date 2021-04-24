Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 20,376 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day moving average of $521.05. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

