Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 207,649 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 207,649 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

