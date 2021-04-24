Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 233,532 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,532 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

