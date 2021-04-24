Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 29,800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amgen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.