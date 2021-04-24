Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 37,083 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,083 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.