Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 37,211 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,211 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

