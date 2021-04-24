Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 40,611 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40,611 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 168,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 122.4% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.24. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

