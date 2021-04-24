Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 56,253 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 56,253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

