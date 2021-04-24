Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 61,417 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,417 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

