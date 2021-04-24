Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 61,634 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 61,634 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

