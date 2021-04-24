Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 68,185 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

