Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 75,153 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,153 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

