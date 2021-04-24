Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 91,802 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,802 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

