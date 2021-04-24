Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,599 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

