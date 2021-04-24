Serum (SRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $298.41 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $298.41 million and $296.41 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.01 or 0.07707380 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

