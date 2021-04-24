Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $893,687.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

