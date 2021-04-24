Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $9.55 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $958,012.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

