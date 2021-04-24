Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $566.89

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 566.89 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 632 ($8.26). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 316,041 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.57 ($7.61).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 639.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 566.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.