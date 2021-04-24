SharedStake (SGT) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for about $11.29 or 0.00023031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $101,464.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00269666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,021.29 or 1.00026577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00629146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.01014883 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

