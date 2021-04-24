Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 32,440 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

