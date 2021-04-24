Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,174,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $25.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

